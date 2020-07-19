Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,631,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,627,000 after purchasing an additional 109,245 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,941,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,968,000 after purchasing an additional 316,589 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 175.7% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,412,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,750,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,708,000 after purchasing an additional 233,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

