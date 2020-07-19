Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 7,808 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

In related news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $136,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

