Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RETA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.11.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $160.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.59. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $257.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.51. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,542.06% and a negative return on equity of 322.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $287,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,509.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $6,764,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,792,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.