Raymond James Weighs in on Denison Mines Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Denison Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$4.66 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$0.65 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$0.35 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

TSE:DML opened at C$0.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67. Denison Mines has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.49.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

