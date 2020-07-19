Raymond James Weighs in on Denison Mines Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Denison Mines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 942,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 502,851 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 233,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 36,650 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 96,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,029,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 148,065 shares during the last quarter.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.