Raymond James Weighs in on Cameco Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corp (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

CCO stock opened at C$16.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$7.69 and a 12 month high of C$16.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.57.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$345.55 million during the quarter.

Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

