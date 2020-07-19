Raymond James Upgrades Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) to “Market Perform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$1.25.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on POU. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.30 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Paramount Resources from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.63.

TSE:POU opened at C$1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.15. The company has a market cap of $229.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.81 and a 52 week high of C$8.15.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C($0.68). The firm had revenue of C$172.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

