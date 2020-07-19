Raymond James Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,376 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 743% compared to the typical volume of 282 call options.

In other news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $101,662.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,568.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 397.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Raymond James stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.95.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

