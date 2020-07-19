Raymond James Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG)

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Iamgold in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Raymond James also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of IMG opened at C$6.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02. Iamgold has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$6.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.47.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$368.50 million during the quarter.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.