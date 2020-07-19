Raymond James Reiterates C$1.50 Price Target for Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE)

Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.45 million and a PE ratio of -8.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.57. Orezone Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$1.03.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Orezone Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Orezone Gold news, Director Patrick Downey acquired 200,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,661,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,029,975. Also, insider Sun Valley Gold LLC sold 48,500 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total transaction of C$41,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,812,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,198,598.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 215,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,100 and sold 325,000 shares valued at $274,200.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of resource projects. Its principal property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Orezone Gold Corporation(TSXV:ORE) operates independently of IAMGOLD Burkina Faso Inc as of February 25, 2009.

