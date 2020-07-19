Raymond James Raises Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$11.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Inter Pipeline from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.53.

IPL opened at C$12.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.64, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.13. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$603.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$634.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 0.7200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Michael Chappell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$320,740. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $138,057 over the last 90 days.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

