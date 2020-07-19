Raymond James Raises Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$23.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

INE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.25 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.71.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$22.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of -38.60. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.55.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$132.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -124.78%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

