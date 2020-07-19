Raymond James Raises Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$12.50

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.31 million and a P/E ratio of 57.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.70.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$13.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.10 million. Analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.