Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,234 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RJF. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Raymond James by 2.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 10.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley raised Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.95.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

