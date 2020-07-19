Raymond James Increases Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$2.75

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.76.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$1.64 on Wednesday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of C$0.98 and a 12-month high of C$2.94. The stock has a market cap of $306.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.67.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$65.77 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Director Ronald A. Mcintosh acquired 15,000 shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.08 per share, with a total value of C$31,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$191,954.88.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

