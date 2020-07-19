Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $26.14 Million Position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 870,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 10.00% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 34,299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 70,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ROUS opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.