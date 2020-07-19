Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 668 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Waste Management worth $29,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Waste Management by 65.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 198.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM opened at $108.70 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.