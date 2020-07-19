Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 57,118 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,118 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,311,000 after acquiring an additional 658,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $192,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,905 shares of company stock worth $2,633,707 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

