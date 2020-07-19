Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 568 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $650.74 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $654.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $576.04 and a 200 day moving average of $549.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $125,532.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,879.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total value of $9,935,145.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,269 shares in the company, valued at $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,223 shares of company stock worth $18,611,408. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Oppenheimer reissued a “sell” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $583.21.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

