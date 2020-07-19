Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 44,996 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,996 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $21,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,834,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,139,000 after acquiring an additional 385,915 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,281,000 after acquiring an additional 76,978 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 823,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,325,000 after buying an additional 179,620 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 413,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,348,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV opened at $187.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.15. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

