Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 20,650 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,650 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $31,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,784 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 101,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,593,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 17,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $334.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $384.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.75.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

