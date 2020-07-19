Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 11,654 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,654 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $21,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

OEF opened at $148.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.31. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $101.87 and a 12-month high of $152.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

