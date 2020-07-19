Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $32,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $1,867,711.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,727,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,255,196,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 797,899 shares of company stock valued at $130,292,658 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $165.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.54.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

