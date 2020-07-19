Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 895,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,449,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $98,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $36.53 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $40.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72.

