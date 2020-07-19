Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 17,168 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 4.73% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $30,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,272,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,551,000 after acquiring an additional 354,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 121,737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,264 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 362,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter.

LVHD stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $34.69.

