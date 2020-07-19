Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $20.78 Million Investment in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 744,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,784,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 28.37% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,121,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 92,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWAW stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44.

