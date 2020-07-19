Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Blackstone Group worth $30,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,841,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,223,190,000 after buying an additional 10,996,707 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

