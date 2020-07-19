Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $32.52 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 527,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,522,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of General Mills as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in General Mills by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,101,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,653,000 after acquiring an additional 533,000 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in General Mills by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 388,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 192,527 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 164,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

GIS opened at $64.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,242,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

