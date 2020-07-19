Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $25.04 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 228,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,038,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,208,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,987,000 after acquiring an additional 43,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $114.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $118.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.00 and a 200 day moving average of $105.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.