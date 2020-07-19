Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Kimberly Clark worth $24,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $144.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.64. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.30.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.