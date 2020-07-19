Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,885 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of ONEOK worth $20,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,870,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,804,000 after buying an additional 224,844 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in ONEOK by 927.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after acquiring an additional 455,165 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $28.67 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

