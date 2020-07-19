Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.91% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $29,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.78. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

