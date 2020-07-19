Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,026,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 848,364 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $22,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 748.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 75,603 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,443,000 after buying an additional 192,092 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BDJ opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

