Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $31.17 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,131 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $31,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.81.

ITW stock opened at $182.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.77. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

