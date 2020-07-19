Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $30.30 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,025,000 after buying an additional 44,081 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 20,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $133.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.83.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

