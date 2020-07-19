Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $26 Million Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $25,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $289.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.86 and a 200-day moving average of $249.57. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $183.27 and a one year high of $299.67.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

