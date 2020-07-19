Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $22.50 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 26,969 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of General Dynamics worth $22,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 70.4% in the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $1,443,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.85.

General Dynamics stock opened at $148.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

