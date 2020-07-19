Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,447 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.70% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $24,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,981,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3,292.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 133,555 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3,927.4% in the first quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 129,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 126,305 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6,687.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 100,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 99,046 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,804.3% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 102,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 97,433 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $112.09 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $114.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.30.

