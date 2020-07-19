Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,095 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Southern worth $28,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $494,229,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Southern by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,930,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,259 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Southern by 4,124.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,269,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,719 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Southern by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Southern by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,484,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,954,000 after purchasing an additional 943,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.08.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.