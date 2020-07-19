Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $27,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $19,823,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 19,221 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV opened at $149.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.97 and a 200 day moving average of $138.93. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.