Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,507 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

