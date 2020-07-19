Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 327,896 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 327,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,468,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares Select Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,424.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 377,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 374,363 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.76. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

