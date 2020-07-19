Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 140,760 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 140,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,058,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,128,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,193,000 after purchasing an additional 90,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $156.96 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $120.70 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.