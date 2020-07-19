Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 4,610 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $29,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.14.

ADP stock opened at $147.60 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

