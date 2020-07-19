Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 310,862 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,958,722 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,862 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Halliburton worth $25,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $58,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter worth $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAL opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.