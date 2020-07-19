Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 112,006 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,006 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $23,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 68.5% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 555.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $40.23.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

