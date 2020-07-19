Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 561 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 8.58% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $20,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after buying an additional 36,466 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,939,000.

XSW opened at $111.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.05. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $67.56 and a 1 year high of $115.28.

