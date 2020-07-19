Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 115,968 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,968 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.25% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $31,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 753,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,516,000 after buying an additional 28,506 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,878,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 368,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,495,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,504,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $70.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

