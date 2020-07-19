Raymond James Comments on Roxgold Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:ROX)

Roxgold Inc. (TSE:ROX) – Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roxgold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Roxgold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

