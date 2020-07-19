Raymond James Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC cut Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

NYSE:HBM opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a market cap of $856.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.68. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.59.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $245.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.87 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 18.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 60,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 43.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,477 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

